Corporate bond market needs to be controlled

Mr. HUYNH MINH TUAN, Founder of FIDT Asset Management Company:



The fact that the State Securities Commission announced the cancellation of nine corporate bond offerings with a total value of VND10.03 trillion of companies under Tan Hoang Minh Group would make the corporate bond market better.



After this incident, the corporate bond market will develop healthier because the supply quality is tightened, which means less risk for investors when buying bonds. The above move is also a tough message from the State management agency in controlling capital flows into real estate, limiting the situation of enterprises “flying by the seat of their pants”. Thereby, enterprises with reputation, transparency and good financial capacity will have advantages in the capital market.