Construction of power transmission line from Lao to Vietnam started

The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and the Power Project Management Board 1 hold a ceremony to start the construction of the 220kV transmission line of Nam Mo (Laos) - Tuong Duong on November 28. (Photo: SGGP)

It is a double circuit transmission line from the Vietnam - Laos border to the 220kV substation Tuong Duong. The power line has a length of 74.4km with a total investment of VND588 billion, funded by EVN. The Power Project Management Board 1 is the unit assigned by EVN to manage the project and provide supervision consultancy.



This line plays the role of transmitting imported electricity from the Nam Mo Hydropower Plant cluster (Laos) to Vietnam to fulfill bilateral commitments on cooperation between the two governments in the field of energy development.



According to the agreement signed between Vietnam and Laos, the former will import about 3,000MW of electricity from the latter by 2025 and increase to 5,000MW by 2030.



EVN also said that this is the second power transmission project serving the import of electricity from Laos to Vietnam after the 220kV Xekaman 1 - Pleiku 2 transmission line. The project plays an important role in contributing to ensuring electricity supply for the North in the coming years.



According to the design, the power line passes through Tuong Duong and Ky Son districts in Nghe An Province. The project is expected to be constructed in nine months and put into operation synchronously with the project cluster of Nam Mo Hydropower Plant in August 2022.







By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao