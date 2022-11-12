Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong (2nd, R) , and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh (3rd, R ) attend the ceremony





Mr. Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and leaders of ministries and agencies attended the ceremony.

The project has a land area of 460.85 hectares employing 20,000-30,000 laborers. The project is divided into two subdivisions A and B. Up to now, half of the subdivision A has been leveled and 10 percent of the technical infrastructure has been completed. It is expected to be completed and handed over to secondary investors in the fourth quarter of 2022.

After completing the construction of the subdivision A, Gilimex Industrial Park Company will level the ground and invest in the technical infrastructure of the subdivision B.

The infrastructure investment project at Gilimex Industrial Park is expected to attract investors in the field of electrical and electronic products, computers and optical products, spare parts and accessories for automobiles, vehicles and transport equipment, paper and paper products, rubber and plastic products, food and beverages, leather and related products and medical and dental equipment, orthopedic and rehabilitation equipment.





By Van Thang – Translated by Anh Quan