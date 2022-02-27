Construction of Dinh Khao Bridge project linking Vinh Long, Ben Tre proposed

The bridge will replace the Dinh Khao ferry, improving connectivity with localities.

The four-lane Dinh Khao Bridge will start on National Highway 53, 1.2 km away from Long Ho Town in Vinh Long Province’s Long Ho District and end at the intersection on the National Highway 57 in Ben Tre Province.



The project is expected to be implemented from 2022-2025 with a total investment capital of VND2,425 billion (US$106 million) in the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) form.

The bridge will reduce traffic congestion, and travel time of passenger and freight transport between the two provinces, and create favorable conditions for the economic development in the region. It will replace the Dinh Khao ferry, improving connectivity with localities.



Traffic jam in Dinh Khao ferry pier





By Quoc An – Translated by Kim Khanh