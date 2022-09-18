Construction Ministry plans to build 1.8 million apartments for low-income earne

Dang Xa Social Housing project has a large playground. (Photo: VNA)

The plan was made based on social housing demand of low-income people and workers in IZs from over 40 provinces and cities, the ministry said. It has been divided into two phases.

From 2021-2025, it targets to build 700,000 apartments, meeting around 54 percent of the total demand, and about 1.1 million apartments in the following five years, or 85% of the demand.

The majority of social housing projects will be implemented in localities with major industrial parks, including Ho Chi Minh City with 345,000 apartments; Long An, 310,000; Bac Giang, 285,000; and Hanoi, 136,000.



To realize the goal, the MoC called for the revision of the housing law, law on land, bidding law, and law on tax administration so that low-income and socially vulnerable groups have a better chance of purchasing social housing.

The MoC suggested relevant ministries and agencies identify shortcomings and set forth solutions to solve them, while allocating land for social housing development.

The ministry said it would continue to simplify administrative procedures and revise policies toward post-review for all processes.

According to the MoC, a total of 301 social housing projects have been completed in urban areas with about 155,800 apartments, while 401 other projects with 454,360 units are underway.

Vietnamplus