Conference on trade connectivity, promotion in Central, Central Highlands region was opened.



The four-day event was organized by Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with the Departments of Industry and Trade of localities in the Central and Central Highlands regions with the participation of around 250 enterprises providing high-quality products in both domestic and export markets.

High-quality and typical products were showcased at the conference.



High-quality and typical products having the high export potentiality of 16 provinces and cities in the Central and Central Highlands regions have been showcased at the conference, including Binh Dinh, Da Nang, Dak Lak, Da Nong, Gia Lai, Ha Tinh, Khanh Hoa, Kon Tum, Lam Dong, Ninh Thuan, Phu Yen, Quang Binh, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Quang Tri. Notably, over 300 providers and enterprises of Thua Thien – Hue Province participated in the event.

Head of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency Vu Ba Phu said that the conference was an activity under National Program on Trade Promotion 2022 to enhance the supports for enterprises to maintain their production and businesses, to connect the demand-supply between enterprises with providers, exporters and trade promotion organizations.It is expected that the four-day activity will attract around 15,000 domestic and international visitors.On the occasion, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency collaborated with Vietnam Trade Offices in the United States, the Republic of Korea and Australia to hold direct trade connections between Vietnamese exporters with distributors in the US, Korean and Australian markets to promote trade in the markets.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong