Conference on Southeast region’s socio-economic development to open on Nov.26

The headquarters of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City is one of the photos showcased in the exhibition.



At the press conference, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said that the conference on implementing the Government's action program under the theme of “New thinking – New breakthrough – New values” is set to take place in Vung Tau City of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province on November 26 with the participation of 500 delegates who are leaders of ministries, departments, localities, business associations, domestic and foreign investors.

In the framework of the conference, an art photo exhibition featuring the people, culture and tourism industry of the Southeastern region, and booths showcasing typical products of localities in the Southeast region will take place on November 25 and 26.The conference is an important event for the development of the Southeast region and may be expected to bring new opportunities for innovation and development of the country. The Southeast region ranked first in the country in the number of enterprises and is the region luring the largest foreign direct investment accounting for 41.1 percent of the country's total FDI.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong