Conference held next week to unlock Vietnam-UK trade potential

The conference "UK Market: Unlocking great potential by leveraging advantages of the UKVFTA" also aims to further promote trade relationships between the two countries, and support Vietnam enterprises to join the supply chain of British enterprises, taking advantage of the opportunities brought by the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).

It will provide an opportunity for managers, experts and enterprises from both sides to discuss the benefits brought by the UKVFTA and share experience in how to capitalise on those benefits and boost bilateral trade and investment cooperation, according to the MoIT

Speakers from the MoIT, the British Embassy and BritCham will give attendees an overview of the UK market and potential for cooperation between Vietnam and British enterprises. They later talked about instructions and qualifications for exporting Vietnam’s agricultural products to the UK, potential for British enterprises to invest in Vietnam's industry and how Vietnam can be supported to develop basic and supporting industries.

There will be two sessions of discussion, one of which will provide insights into opportunities of British enterprises to invest in Vietnam and those of Vietnamese firms to join the UK’s industrial supply chain. The other will discuss experience in taking advantage of the UKVFTA to export Vietnamese agricultural products to the UK as well as required qualifications and procedures to do that.

VNA