Conference connects Vietnam-Ireland agricultural businesses

An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong emphasised that Vietnam's agriculture still has ample room for development, especially in organic and processed products with high added value and high technology application.

Therefore, promoting cooperation in agricultural development as well as agricultural business linkages between Vietnam and Ireland is of great significance in the current context, because their strengths can complement each other for mutual development, he said.

Kevin Ryan, Director in charge of ASEAN at Enterprise Ireland, stated that Ireland holds a lot of experience in the transition from an agricultural country to a modern industrial country with the use of advanced technology and applied scientific research achievements to increase the added value of agricultural products.

It is practical for Vietnam to exchange experience and promote cooperation in the agricultural field with Ireland, thus contributing to better supporting the two countries’ businesses, he added.

At the conference, representatives of Irish businesses presented technological solutions and advanced machinery for husbandry and processing industry, and warehouse management.

VNA