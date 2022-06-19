Concentration of agricultural land in Mekong Delta to be facilitated





The directive clearly states that in the coming time, the goal is to develop the Mekong Delta quickly and sustainably; proactively adapt to climate change; create breakthroughs to improve the material and spiritual life of local people; maintain national security, political stability, and social order; focus on developing agriculture and rural areas in the direction of ecological agriculture, modern countryside, and civilized farmers; identify agriculture as the driving force, farmers as the center, and rural areas as the foundation, convert agricultural production to agricultural economic development based on developing a modern, smart, synchronous rural infrastructure system, promoting large-scale high-quality commodity agriculture, combined with trade, logistics services, eco-tourism, processing industry, and enhancing value and competitiveness; closely link agriculture with industry and services, and rural with urban areas.The Government requested relevant ministries and departments to study and propose mechanisms and policies to realize the objectives and orientations for agricultural and rural development in the Mekong Delta; focus on directing and implementing the Master Plan for the Mekong Delta region in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, the strategy for sustainable agricultural and rural development for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, the national strategy for natural disaster prevention and control to 2030, with a vision to 2050, the agricultural restructuring plan for the 2021-2025 period, the national target program on building new countryside for the 2021-2025 period, the Master program for agricultural development in the Mekong Delta to adapt to climate change, and related strategies, programs, schemes, master plans, and plans for agricultural and rural development in the Mekong Delta region.The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development presides and coordinates with the People's Committee of Can Tho City and relevant agencies to urgently submit to the Prime Minister detailed regulations on the establishment, organization, and operation of the Center for linking production, processing, and consumption of agricultural products in Can Tho City, organize activities to coordinate agricultural and rural development in the Mekong Delta; develop a sustainable production project of 1 million hectares specializing in high-quality rice cultivation in the Mekong Delta to improve the value and income of people, ensure food security, and serve processing and export; implement the "one commune, one product" program attached with agricultural and rural tourism development, conservation, and promotion of traditional culture.The Government assigned the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to chair and coordinate with relevant ministries, departments, and agencies in proposing amendments to land policies and laws in the direction of developing the market for land-use rights in agriculture; creating favorable conditions for the concentration and accumulation of agricultural land for competitive and highly efficient large-scale commodity agricultural production, especially high-tech and organic agriculture; expand agricultural land transfer quotas of households and individuals; establish favorable mechanisms for farming households, cooperatives, cooperative groups, and enterprises to access agricultural land to form concentrated agricultural production and processing zones.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Bao Nghi