Con Co offshore wind power project asks to be added to national power plan

A wind power plant project in a mountainous district of Quang Tri Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The above project is proposed by Xuan Cau Company, with a capacity of 1,000MW. The construction site is in the waters of Con Co Island and Gio Linh District in Quang Tri Province.



According to the People's Committee of Quang Tri Province, the proposed construction site of this wind power plant project has good wind potential and does not affect national security.



Besides the offshore wind power plant project on Con Co Island, at the end of July 2022, the People's Committee of Quang Tri Province also made a written proposal to add the Cam Lo Wind Power Plant project, with a capacity of 1,000MW built in Cam Thanh and Cam Nghia communes in Cam Lo District and Gio Linh Wind Power Plant, with a capacity of 500MW, in Linh Thuong, Gio Son, and Hai Thai communes in Gio Linh District to the National Power Development Planning VIII.



Up to this point, Quang Tri Province has had 19 wind power projects with a total capacity of 723.2MW and a commercial generating capacity of 671.1MW, which have been completed and put into operation.



In addition, 12 wind power projects have been granted investment policies. Of these, three latest projects are developing investment plans, and nine are under construction.



Among nine ongoing wind power projects, Huong Linh 3, Huong Linh 4, and Huong Hiep 1 wind power plants have been basically completed; the Tan Hop Wind Power project has finished site clearance and currently, is waiting for equipment; the remaining five projects are carrying out land lease documents, environmental impact assessment, and site clearance.



According to Mr. Le Tien Dung, Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Quang Tri Province, some wind power projects are behind schedule because banks have not disbursed, so the business lacks capital, making the site clearance slow.

By Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Gia Bao