Coconut price sets record low

Accordingly, the provincial functional sector is making proposals to the relevant ministries, and sectors to promote trade with units doing business overseas to support the consumption for farmers.According to business households in Mo Cay Bac District, the price of coconut continues to decrease causing difficulties in consumption.
At the current times, the price of peeled coconut is around VND2,500 (US$0.11) per kilogram, plummeting over 50 percent compared with the previous period of VND6,000 (nearly US$0.3) per kilogram. Copra price costs about VND15,000 (US$0.64) a kilogram, reducing 50 percent over the previous time while dried coconut is trading around VND18,000 (US$0.8) to VND22,000 (US$0.9) per 12 ones, notably the coir cannot be exported.
The functional sector identified that the reduction in coconut price was due to the keen competition among exporters in the world and the dependence on the Chinese market.