City’s investment capital disbursement in 10 months up 29 percent year on year

In October, HCMC disbursed capital sources for construction investment and major repair from the state budget managed by the locality with an amount of VND3,552 billion (US$142.5 million), surging 13.9 percent over September and up triply over the same period last year.
The investments showed bright signs when some key transport projects are under construction acceleration. Accordingly, the Metro Line No.1 is being proposed to extend the completion time by end of the fourth quarter of 2023; as for Metro Line No.2, the city is completing the compensation and site clearance, choosing the contractor to perform removal of some technical infrastructure projects, selecting design unit and completing the preparation of bidding documents for major bidding packages.
As for Ring Road No.3 through Ho Chi Minh City, the municipal People’s Committee has approved the document of stake setting and site clearance.
Regarding the disbursement, the city is expected to complete over 90 percent of the capital plan for the disbursement of public investment in the locality by end of 2022.
