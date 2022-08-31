Chinese customs highly value Vietnamese durian growing areas



The agency and Vietnam's Plant Protection Department have conducted joint online assessment of 25 durian growing areas of the Krong Pak Fruit Cooperative and Dung Thai Son Import-Export Trading JSC - one of the enterprises recognised to be eligible for durian export via the official channel by the Chinese side.

The Chinese side initially said that the durian farms have met environmental standards, according to Vo Ngoc Huy, deputy director of the cooperative.

The agency checked a total of 38 planting area codes and six packaging facilities for nearly half a month with a combined area of 1,500 hectares, but the official results are yet to be announced.

Le Anh Trung, from Thai Son Export-Import and Construction JSC, noted that as China has still pursued the “Zeo Covid” policy, GACC paid close attention to the management over pandemic prevention and control at farms, including the Integrated Pest Management (IPM), plant quarantine and the assessment of pesticide residues in agricultural products.

Vietnam’s 2021 durian output was estimated at 600,000 tons, up 15 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)’s Department of Crop Production.

The country now has about 50,000-60,000ha of durian growing areas for official export, mainly in Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Binh Phuoc, Tien Giang and Dak Lak provinces.

Durian will be the 11th Vietnamese fruit to enter the Chinese market via official channels, following a protocol signed by Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan in July.

The protocol on phytosanitary requirements for Vietnamese durian exported to China is effective within three years. It will be sent to the General Administration of Customs of China and published on its portal, together with lists of eligible durian growing areas and packing facilities of Vietnam.

Vietnamese durian will be allowed to officially be exported to China after the protocol is publicised. Earlier, dragon fruit, watermelon, lychee, longan, banana, mango, jackfruit, rambutan, mangosteen and passion fruit from Vietnam were also allowed to be shipped to China via official channels.

VNA