China suspends goods import via border gates in Mong Cai City

Because of this customs clearance suspension, it is expected that 1,500 container trucks will be stuck in Mong Cai City, most of which are transporting fruits, frozen seafood, handicrafts.

The localities, as a result, have arranged more temporary parking lots in Luc Lam area to minimize potential traffic congestion.

After careful tracing, the status in the China side – Dong Hung border gate – has been more stable, and it is supposed that customs clearance activities will be resumed after a few days.

The two border gates of Tan Thanh and Chi Ma in Lang Son Province are now experiencing temporary closure as well. Being the only active one, Huu Nghi border gate is seeing a very slow traffic flow.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Vien Hong