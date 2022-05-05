Central provinces review, revoke unfinished projects of FLC Group

After many years of implementation, the FLC Hoang Long Industrial Park project has only built a gate. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Dang Van Minh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province, said that the province withdrew all projects that had previously granted investment policies to FLC Group in Dung Quat Economic Zone and canceled two projects in Binh Son and Ly Son Island districts with an area of nearly 5,900ha.



Similarly, the Department of Planning and Investment of Binh Dinh Province informed that it was directing relevant functional units to review the feasibility and investment ability of the FLC Cu Lao Xanh resort and villa complex in Quy Nhon City to make a proposal to the provincial People's Committee to revoke the project.



Mr. Nguyen Trong Trang, Chief of Office of the People's Committee of Thanh Hoa Province, said that the provincial People's Committee had sent a document to assign the Management Board of Nghi Son Economic Zone and industrial zones in Thanh Hoa Province to coordinate with relevant units to implement procedures to terminate the FLC Hoang Long Industrial Park project.



In Ha Tinh Province, Mr. Nguyen Van Sau, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Thach Ha District, said that the FLC - Ha Tinh high-tech agriculture project occupies an area of 240.44 hectares in this district. Currently, this project has no positive investment signal. Recently, the enterprise has continued asking to switch to a pig-farming project with a scale of about 60,000 heads. However, the People's Committee of Thach Ha District does not agree because it is unsuitable for the planning and greatly affects the environment.



Many people in Binh Son and Tu Nghia districts (Quang Ngai) filed a report to the Police Department of Quang Ngai Province, accusing the FLC Homes Real Estate Development and Investment Joint Stock Company, headquartered in Dich Vong Ward in Cau Giay District in Hanoi, of fraudulently appropriating assets up to billions of Vietnamese dong through signing deposit contracts and written agreements on real estate purchase and sale at the FLC Quang Ngai project. Mr. Dang Van Minh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province, on May 4, directed the provincial Police and other relevant units to focus on verification and investigation.







By staff writers – Translated by Gia Bao