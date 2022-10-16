  1. Business

Central Bank imposes special control on SCB

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on October 15 imposed special control on Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB) in order to stabilize its operations.
The special control of a credit institution is a professional measure in accordance with the law to strictly control and limit negative impacts on that bank and the credit institution system in the country, the SBV said.
The SBV will select and assign suitably qualified and experienced persons from state-owned commercial banks including Vietcombank, BIDV, Vietinbank, and Agribank to participate in the management and operation of SCB.
Additionally, the central bank will coordinate with ministries and competent departments to synchronously implement necessary solutions making sure that SCB operates in a safe and healthy manner.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

