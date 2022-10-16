Central Bank appoints new chairman of SCB

Accordingly, the newly elected Chairman of Directors has replaced Mr. Bui Anh Dung as chairman and legal representative of SCB since October 14.



Mr. Vu Anh Duc was born in 1977. He earned a Master’s degree in Development Economics and was previously director of the HCMC branch of the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank).

He took different positions at VietinBank, including Deputy Head of the Investment Department, Head of the Department of Capital Market- Capital Trading and Markets cum member of the Board of Directors of VietinBank Securities Company, Director of VietinBank-Quang Trung branch.

Additionally, the Central Bank has announced four new members of the Board of Directors of SCB, namely Pham Quang Tien, Vo Van Buu, Trang Nhan Hau and Ly Thanh Phuong.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh