Central Bank appoints new chairman of SCB

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) decided to appoint Mr. Vu Anh Duc as Chairman of the Board of Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), starting on October 14, 2022.
Accordingly, the newly elected Chairman of Directors has replaced Mr. Bui Anh Dung as chairman and legal representative of SCB since October 14.
Mr. Vu Anh Duc was born in 1977. He earned a Master’s degree in Development Economics and was previously director of the HCMC branch of the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank).
He took different positions at VietinBank, including Deputy Head of the Investment Department, Head of the Department of Capital Market- Capital Trading and Markets cum member of the Board of Directors of VietinBank Securities Company, Director of VietinBank-Quang Trung branch.
Additionally, the Central Bank has announced four new members of the Board of Directors of SCB, namely Pham Quang Tien, Vo Van Buu, Trang Nhan Hau and Ly Thanh Phuong.
Previously, the SBV has put Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB) under special control in order to stabilize its operations.

