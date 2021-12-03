CCIBV pledges to accompany Vietnam in boosting green growth

Illustrative image. (Photo: SGGP)

Granting an interview to Vietnam News Agency, Nguyen, who is also Advisor at Cabinet of the Federal Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy and Employment of Belgium, pointed to two major factors supporting green growth – human resources and the willing to make in-depth changes.



He said that Vietnam should focus on responding to climate changes and make good preparations for natural disasters and flooding in the future.



According to Nguyen, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries are facing challenges in securing green growth due to severe impacts from climate changes, natural disasters, pandemic and many other external factors.



He suggested that Vietnam can learn from Belgium’s experience in optimizing public-private partnership in flood prevention and control.



Stressing that green growth must be closely associated with sustainable agricultural development, he said that the CCIBV hopes to support Vietnam in this field, aiming to help Vietnamese farmers increase income in parallel with environmental protection.



The CCIBV will equip households running small-scaled agricultural production with knowledge in developing a sustainable value chain in production from the stage of soil selection to production and marketing.



The project will be implemented in many phases, with the first one focusing on small-scaled farmer households, he said, adding that due to Covid-19 impacts, the project has yet to be launched.







VNA