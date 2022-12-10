Can Tho, Cambodia step up trade, investment ties

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



In his opening speech, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien said the conference aims to connect local firms with their Cambodian peers, as well as introduce the potential, strength, and investment opportunities of Can Tho and Cambodia.

In the first 11 months of 2022, the city exported more thanUS$ 37 million of goods, mainly agro-fishery products, medicine, and steel, to Cambodia; and spent nearly US$0.6 million on importing Cambodian products, mostly medicinal materials.

One enterprise from Can Tho is operating in Cambodia, while there is yet to have any from the nation investing in the city.

Cambodian Consul General Sok Dareth said Cambodia guarantees all investors and entrepreneurs a favourable environment and warmly welcomes those from Vietnam.

He called on Vietnamese investors to increase their business-investment activities in his nation particularly regarding high-tech agriculture, food processing industry, and light industry.

The diplomat suggested they seize chances for investment in Cambodia and set up joint ventures with their Cambodian peers to capitalise on the countries’ bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

At the conference, businessmen and investors from the sides met, exchanged and introduced products to each other to seek opportunities to form links and expand their markets.

VNA