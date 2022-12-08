Ca Mau, Soc Trang post high export revenue

Workers in a firm process shrimp for export



At the eighth session of the People's Council in Ca Mau Province for the tenth tenure today, Chairman Huynh Quoc Viet said that shrimp processing and fertilizer production in 2022 will continue to be the bright spot of the province’s industry.

According to his report, shrimp processing output is estimated at 200,000 tons, exceeding 27 percent of the plan, increasing by more than 11 percent over the same period meanwhile fertilizer output is estimated at 1 million tons, completing the province’s target.

Export turnover was estimated at US41.3 billion, of which seafood, mainly shrimp, reached more than $1 billion, satisfying the province’s goal, up 5 percent over the same period. Fertilizer is estimated at $215 million, exceeding 275 percent of the plan with a 145 percent year-on-year increase.

According to Mr. Huynh Quoc Viet, the surge in export turnover is due to the effective exploitation of the export market as soon as countries gradually control the Covid-19 pandemic and take advantage of free trade agreements.

The province's exports to major markets all increased over the same period, specifically the EU market with a nearly 41-percent increase, Australia with an 85-percent rise, Canada with a nearly 23-percent hike, South Korea with a 14-percent increase, and Japan with more than a 13- percent increase.

In related news, the People's Committee in the Mekong Delta Province of Soc Trang said that the province's export turnover in 2022 was estimated at more than $1.4 billion, an increase of 8.61 percent over the same period.

Accordingly, the export value of goods in Soc Trang province in 2022 reached $1.4 billion, exceeding 16.67 percent of the target and increasing by 8.61 percent over the same period.

Seafood exports, mainly brackish water shrimp, reached US$1.05 billion, up 6.49 percent, rice exports reached US$250 million, up 17.3 percent, and apparel exports reached US$80 million, up 33.3 percent.

This is also the second year in a row that Soc Trang province has exported seafood worth more than $1 billion.

In 2022, Soc Trang will be able to raise more than 76,180ha of aquatic products of all kinds, up 5.42 percent over the same period with a total output of more than 354,116 tons. Of more than 76,180ha, 53,800ha is for breeding brackish water shrimp, up 3.9 percent. Shrimp prices increased from VND10,000 up to VND30,000 per kg.

Mr. Vo Van Chieu, Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Soc Trang province said that the province could gain such achievement thanks to the provincial People's Committee’s direction in strengthening and promoting production and business activities right from the first months of 2022 and the drastic implementation of guidelines and policies to support enterprises to recover and develop production after the Covid-19 pandemic.





By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan