Ca Mau crabs granted protected GI certificates

Illustrative photo: Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam
The PGI granting for Ca Mau crabs is a legislative base to strengthen the management, control and promotion of the product, bringing Ca Mau crabs to local and international markets which would contribute to enhancing the quality of the product, and increasing the income of local people.The Mekong Delta province has three sea-facing sides and a large mangrove ecosystem which are favorable natural environment conditions for crabs to grow and develop.