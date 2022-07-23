  1. Business

Ca Mau crabs granted protected GI certificates

Director of the Department of Science and Technology of Ca Mau Province Phan Tan Thanh yesterday said that the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology has just granted the protected geographical indication (PGI) certificates for Ca Mau crabs in districts of Ngoc Hien, Nam Can, Dam Doi and Phu Tan.
The PGI granting for Ca Mau crabs is a legislative base to strengthen the management, control and promotion of the product, bringing Ca Mau crabs to local and international markets which would contribute to enhancing the quality of the product, and increasing the income of local people.
The Mekong Delta province has three sea-facing sides and a large mangrove ecosystem which are favorable natural environment conditions for crabs to grow and develop.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong

