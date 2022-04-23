Experts at the seminar (Photo: SGGP)



The Business Association of Vietnamese High-Quality Products, the Leading Business Club, the Food and Foodstuff Association of Ho Chi Minh City (FFA), the Vietnam Association of Fish Sauce, and the Center for Conservation of Vietnamese Culinary Culture Nam coordinated to organize a press conference to inform about the festival "Essence of Vietnamese Spices" taking place from April 28 to May 1 in Ho Chi Minh City. As part of a series of festivals, the seminar 'Spices economy from the perspective of traders' took place on April 22.

According to Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dh Foods Nguyen Trung Dung, while he was living and working in Poland, he hadn’t tasted Vietnamese spices. Even when he started a business in the spice industry, he didn’t also see Vietnamese spices.

After returning to Vietnam and thinking about starting a business, he had the opportunity to travel around the country and see the diversity and richness of spices throughout all regions of Vietnam. With its tropical weather and diverse range of eco-systems, Vietnam is rich in spices, including many special and popular ones such as cinnamon, anise, pepper, cardamom, and chili.

Therefore, he has come up with the idea starting from Vietnamese spices which are so rich. First, his company started with Tay Ninh salt, then the Northwest spices, Mr. Dung recalled. In addition to the domestic market, Dh Foods company has also exported Vietnamese spices to Japan, the Netherlands, Germany, and the US.

Visitors taste Vietnamese spices (Photo: SGGP) The director has only a desire that Vietnam will catch up with Thailand's spice industry. The world now is very fond of indigenous products, products with bold regional characteristics, said Mr. Dung.

Sharing about the importance of meeting standards with practical experience in exporting fish sauce, Deputy General Director of Thanh Ha - Phu Quoc Ong Thi Kim Ngan said that the enterprise has exported to Korea since 1993 and then to Europe, Japan, the US and Australia from 1998.

According to Ms. Ngan, the Europe market is very difficult to conquer, but the company has tried its best by improving its products’ quality. The company’s efforts to enter the market have been rewarded at last.

According to Ong Thi Kim Ngan, associations and responsible agencies play important role in promoting Vietnamese products to the world market.

By Lac Phong - Translated by Anh Quan