Businesses must be responsible for investing warehouse infrastructure

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung

If businesses have a good project, they will have a chance to receive a preferential loan, he answered the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's question about fruits and vegetables that cannot be exported, suffering a great loss and not receiving a priority of infrastructure investment.



Regarding to the economic recovery and development program worth nearly VND350 trillion (about US$15 billion) for the 2022-2023 period, the Minister said that the Government will provide an interest rate support of two percent for projects that meet eligibility criteria.

In 2021, the total export value of vegetables and fruits reached US$3.5 billion while the agricultural sector achieved US$48.6 billion. In the question that the relief package does not give its part in the program to the agricultural sector that has been hardly hit by the pandemic, the Minister explained the program will spend around VND5,000 billion to invest in projects of dike building to prevent landslide, stabilizing the lives of the local people in the Mekong Delta region; and supporting collectives.

The projects that have been planned and met implementation requirements of will be selected to enjoy benefits of the program and specific mechanisms, he added.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh