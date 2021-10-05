Workers of Nguyen Dung Garment Company in District 12 return to work. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Vuong Thi Ngoc Bich, a worker of Nissei Electric Vietnam expressed her happiness in coming back to work after temporary work for duration of two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, travel declaration rules at Covid-19 checkpoints between HCMC and Binh Duong Province are simpler and easier.



Deputy Chairman of the Trade Union of the HCMC Export Processing Zone Authority (HEPZA ), Pham Van Hien said that the Linh Trung Export Processing Zone & Industrial Park in Thu Duc City currently sees 26 enterprises to resume business activities. Most of employees who have been fully vaccinated come from HCMC.

Besides, 80 percent of office administrators of companies in processing and industrial zones, such as Tan Thuan, An Ha, Binh Chieu, Cat Lai 2, Hiep Phuoc and Le Minh Xuan return to workplaces.

Companies have promptly completed the city’s evaluation criteria for safe business operations to bring workers back to work, said the Management Board of HEPZA.

Chairman of directors of Saigon 3 Garment Joint Stock Company, Pham Xuan Hong said that the company requires workers to keep two meters of distance. Partitions are installed between tables to limit close contact.

Around 90 percent of workers received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while nearly 65 percent of employees were fully vaccinated. The company plans to suggest workers to work overtime to solve unfinished orders due to the pandemic, he added.

According to Chairman of the Board of members of Duy Khanh Mechanical Company, Do Phuoc Tong in Tan Phu District’s Hoa Thanh Ward, nearly 200 workers of the company returned to work on October 4. 100 percent of employees were fully vaccinated. The company has actively built infection prevention and control plan, and regularly cleaned and disinfected the workplace

The company has now connected with many partners to ensure the supply of materials to meet the demand of clients.





