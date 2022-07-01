Businesses asked to use e-invoices from July 1

An accountant issues e-invoices on the computer. (Photo: SGGP)

Under Circular 78/2021/TT-BTC guiding the implementation of a number of articles of the Tax Management Law and Government’s Decree 123/2020/ND-CP on invoicing regulations, before July 1, only firms that received a notification from the tax authorities were required to switch to e-invoices as stipulated in the timeframe issued by the tax department.



Previously, businesses were encouraged to switch to e-invoices if they had necessary infrastructure in place to implement the use of e-invoicing.



Meanwhile, small- and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives, business households and individuals in areas with difficult and extremely difficult conditions that are not able to make transactions with tax department via electronic methods, and have no accounting software will be exempted from using e-invoices.



In reality, the use of e-invoices has been implemented in all 63 localities across the country since April 2022. However, businesses have still reported many difficulties during the process.







VNA