Businesses advocate proposal of letting asymptomatic F0s, F1s go to work

Maintaining suitable jobs for F0s and F1s



Previously, the Ministry of Health proposed that asymptomatic F0s, who are under a seven-day isolation period and volunteer to return to work, can work online and take care of people infected with Covid-19. F1s are allowed to participate in in-person and online jobs.



Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai also asked the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Economic Recovery in HCMC to study and review the set of safety criteria, in the spirit of maintaining suitable jobs for F0 and F1s with no health problems.



He said that F0 cases with health problems must receive health care. Ensuring health is the first and foremost. If F1s have no health problems, they can go to work. As for asymptomatic F0 cases without health problems, they can keep doing appropriate jobs voluntarily. Currently, many agencies have 30-50 F0s. If they are isolated for 7-14 days, the work will be stagnant. It is necessary to calculate to ensure the operations of agencies, units, and enterprises.



Many businesses in HCMC agree with the above proposal. Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Luan, CEO of Global Trading Connection Company Limited, said that opening the opportunity for F0s and F1s to work is suitable for both businesses and employees. In the current general context, most workers have been vaccinated with three doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Although the number of Covid-19 cases in the city has increased, most F0 cases have mild or no symptoms. Mr. Luan said that Covid-19 should be considered a common disease. In addition, it is essential to create conditions for F0s and F1s with no symptoms and stable health conditions to go to work.



Reducing the burden of social welfare



Sharing the same point of view, Mr. Le Ba Linh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pacific Foods Company, also said that production, business, and tourism activities are opening and normalizing again, so there is no reason not to allow F0s and F1s with no or mild symptoms to go to work. Everyone knows how to take care of their health. So, if employees feel comfortable and want to go to work, let them go to work as usual. During the working process, they need to comply with safety measures.



According to Mr. Tran Anh Tuan also said that forcing asymptomatic F0 and F1 workers to stay at home while the pressure of daily expenses burdens them even makes them more stressed and depressed than the impact of Covid-19. Creating favorable conditions for F0s and F1s to work also helps them to keep their spirits at ease and reduce complexity, as well as helps enterprises to have a stable labor source for production, thereby also promoting the resumption of normal life and eliminating the discrimination against people with Covid-19. At the same time, creating opportunities for F0s and F1s to go to work also helps reduce the social welfare burden on the State budget. "There are many benefits when F0s and F1s go to work," said Mr. Tran Anh Tuan. Currently, enterprises face a labor shortage. HCMC needs about 44,800-55,600 workers to expand production and business activities. Mr. Tran Anh Tuan, Chairman of the Scientific Council of the Vietnam Institute of Training and Human Resource Development, said that it is feasible for asymptomatic F0s and F1s to go to work. Businesses are in dire need of workers. Meanwhile, workers also need to maintain jobs to ensure their lives. At the same time, medical solutions have been prepared to take care of people infected with Covid-19. Moreover, workers and business owners will know how to take care of themselves, protect their health, and protect resources.According to Mr. Tran Anh Tuan also said that forcing asymptomatic F0 and F1 workers to stay at home while the pressure of daily expenses burdens them even makes them more stressed and depressed than the impact of Covid-19. Creating favorable conditions for F0s and F1s to work also helps them to keep their spirits at ease and reduce complexity, as well as helps enterprises to have a stable labor source for production, thereby also promoting the resumption of normal life and eliminating the discrimination against people with Covid-19. At the same time, creating opportunities for F0s and F1s to go to work also helps reduce the social welfare burden on the State budget. "There are many benefits when F0s and F1s go to work," said Mr. Tran Anh Tuan.

