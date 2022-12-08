Business association helps connect Vietnamese, Malaysian firms

The VMBIZ and the MCCM will further promote trade and investment between the two countries in the coming time, especially in food and agricultural sectors. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



In her remarks, VMBIZ Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh Van said the MoU marks an impressive milestone in the association's operation, opening potential cooperation opportunities between Vietnamese businesses operating in Malaysia and enterprises of the two countries.

The association plans to organise a Week of Vietnamese High-Quality Goods in Malaysia on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations, she said.MCCM President Soh Thian Lai expressed his delight at impressive results in trade and investment promotion activities between Vietnam and Malaysia in 2022, saying that his agency will strengthen coordination with the VMBIZ to further promote trade and investment between the two countries in the coming time, especially in food and agricultural sectors.Standing Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV) Peter Hong affirmed the VMBIZ has been contributing to improving the efficiency of the implementation of the project ‘Mobilissing overseas Vietnamese to introduce, consume, and develop distribution channels for domestic products abroad in the 2020-2024 period' (Project 1797).On the occasion, the VMBIZ and eight individuals were presented with certificates of merit in recognition of their contributions to implementing Project 1797.Established in 2018, the VMBIZ is working to support business delegations from Vietnam’s localities in connecting directly with Malaysian businesses. It serves as a bridge promoting connection between Vietnamese and Malaysia businesses, as well as investors that want to learn about the Malaysian market.

Vietnamplus