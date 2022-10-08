Budget revenue from tax reaches nearly 94 percent of estimate

Illustrative image. (Photo: SGGP)

Of the total, domestic collection was over VND1.04 quadrillion, equivalent to 90.9 percent of its plan for this year and up 18.8 percent annually.



The department said there were 61 out of 63 localities nationwide having completed over 75 percent of their yearly estimates.



In the last months of the year, the sector will continue to improve the management capacity for agencies in charge of taxation collection, prevention of tax fraud and evasion, and implementation of electronic tax management.



It will also further promote IT application in tax management, and create a favorable, clear and transparent environment for taxpayers, among other works.







VNA