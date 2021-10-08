Binh Thuan dragon fruit gets protected geographical indication in Japan

Harvesting dragon fruits in Binh Thuan Province. (Photo: MoST)

According to the NOIP, in the coming time, to promote the production, consumption, and export of dragon fruit, Binh Thuan Province will promote the propaganda and promotion of the geographical indication of "Binh Thuan" to improve the prestige and value of Binh Thuan dragon fruit.At the same time, it will organize training seminars for dragon fruit farmers and enterprises on production, preliminary processing, and packaging of dragon fruits following VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards; connect and cooperate with specialized agencies to invest in research, application, and transfer of technological advances into production; strengthen the management and planning of dragon fruit growing areas and build specialized dragon fruit-growing areas under the VietGAP standards; focus on building models of association and cooperation in the production and consumption of dragon fruit following the value chain; increase promotion and call for investment in the processing sector to diversify products from dragon fruit; build an e-commerce trading floor for dragon fruit products; support market expansion.