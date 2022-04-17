Binh Phuoc cancels urban development investment policy for FLC

A view of Suoi Cam Lake in Dong Xoai City (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, the city leader decided to cancel the Official Letter No. 3226/UBND-TH dated October 29 of 2018 of the Provincial People’s Committee on approval of the policy for FLC Group Joint Stock Company to develop a project planning with an area of 986.5 ha and Official Letter No. 389/UBND-KT dated February 18 of 2019 on supplementing the boundary for planning a new urban area combined with a resort of Suoi Cam lake with an area of 1,775 hectares in the wards of Tien Thanh and Tan Phu in Dong Xoai city.The People’s Committee of Binh Phuoc Province also assigned the People’s Committee of Dong Xoai City to direct the relevant units and People’s Committees of the ward level to publicize the information above for local residents.