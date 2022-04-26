Binh Duong to pour capital into construction project of Ring Belt No.3

Map of the Belt Road No.3
The road is 76.34 kilometers long, including the 10.76-kilometer section running through Binh Duong Province, and passes HCMC and the provinces of Dong Nai and Long An.
The project requires a total investment of nearly VND75.4 trillion VND (US$3.3 billion) which will be sourced from central and local budgets, including over US$24 trillion (US$1 billion) from HCMC’s budget.
The Ring Road No. 3 project is expected to be kicked off in 2022 and completed in 2027, aiming at helping ease traffic jams in HCMC and connect with the southern key economic zone.