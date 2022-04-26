Binh Duong to pour capital into construction project of Ring Belt No.3

Map of the Belt Road No.3

The road is 76.34 kilometers long, including the 10.76-kilometer section running through Binh Duong Province, and passes HCMC and the provinces of Dong Nai and Long An.



The project requires a total investment of nearly VND75.4 trillion VND (US$3.3 billion) which will be sourced from central and local budgets, including over US$24 trillion (US$1 billion) from HCMC’s budget.

The Ring Road No. 3 project is expected to be kicked off in 2022 and completed in 2027, aiming at helping ease traffic jams in HCMC and connect with the southern key economic zone.





By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh