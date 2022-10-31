Binh Dinh overcomes shortcomings at Eo Gio tourist attraction





This province aims to build the Eo Gio tourist attraction into a modern eco-tourism area, effectively exploiting the potential of sea tourism as a basis for attracting and setting up investment and construction projects. It is considered a move to rectify and overcome shortcomings and problems in business activities and tourism management in Eo Gio after the province withdrew the project from FLC Group.At the end of 2015, Binh Dinh approved the policy for FLC to invest in the Eo Gio high-class eco-tourism resort project with a total capital of VND1.6 trillion, including the Eo Gio tourist attraction. Although there had been no decision on land allocation and no construction permit, in 2017, FLC Group arbitrarily barricaded, built, and set up a checkpoint to collect entrance tickets for VND25,000 per person. After that, the province decided to stop the entrance fee collection and withdraw the project.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Da Nguyet