Binh Dien whosale market fully reopens from December 1

Binh Dien whosale market in District 8 has officially fully reopened starting on December 1 under strict prevention and control measures after resuming its operation at 30 percent capacity for one month, announced the Sai Gon Trading One Member Company.
Binh Dien whosale market
The market’s stalls will open from 4 p.m. today to 9 a.m. tomorrow, excluding seafood shops to operate from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Arrivals are required to display the “Covid Green Card” (certificate of vaccination), or certificates about recovering from Covid-19 within 6 months; submit health declaration or use the national Covid-19 prevention and control app, PC-Covid at the pandemic checkpoints before entering the market; strictly comply with Covid-19 regulations; not ride a bike in the market, excepting for special vehicles used for transport and delivery of goods; park their vehicles in separated areas.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh

