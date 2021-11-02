Binh Dien wholesale market operates 30 percent of capacity from November

The Binh Dien wholesale market opens from 4 p.m. of the previous day to 8 a.m. of the next day.



From midnight of October 31 to the early morning of November 1, trade owners received goods and commodities with a total amount of 335 tons of all kinds to provide for customers in Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding areas with around 4,000 turns of people going to the market.

The market management board has strictly controlled the pandemic as all the people going to the market must show their passcards, get fully vaccinated or recover from Covid-19 within six months and submit the negative test result for SARS-CoV-2 within 14 days.

Customers can register online for a pass card via https://dangkythe.binhdienmarket.com.vn to enter the market. In case of individual does not have a pass card, the management board will arrange two places to grant temporary cards for customers.





Some photos were captured at the Binh Dien wholesale market:

By Lac Phong – Translated by Huyen Huong