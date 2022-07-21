Ben Tre seeks ways to boost coconut product export

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



At the same time, the department has assisted local businesses and the coconut sector in general to promote domestic consumption, and provided consultation for the People’s Committee in investment attraction in the field.



With 77,000 hectares of coconut, Ben Tre earns US$350 million each year from coconut exports, making up around 30 percent of its total export revenue.



The local agricultural sector urged farmers to expand organic coconut farming which now accounts for only 20.7 percent of the total area, and participate in cooperatives to develop large-scale material areas.

Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Van Be said his department has proposed the provincial People’s Committee ask for support from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade in this regard.The department has helped exporters join trade promotion delegations to foreign countries like Turkey, Israel, South Africa, India, Pakistan and Japan in order to meet big distributors there.Local firms have also been supported to ship their products to China, the official said, adding that a number of workshops on cross-border e-commerce will be held in early August to boost the export of coconut products.

Vietnamplus