Ben Tre expands organic coconut farming

An organic coconut grove in Ben Tre province’s Thanh Phu district. (Photo: VNA)



With around 77,000ha of orchards and an output of 700,000 tonnes a year, it is the country’s largest coconut producing province.

More than 16,000ha have organic coconut grown, mostly in Giong Trom, Mo Cay Nam, Binh Dai, Thanh Phu, Ba Tri, and Mo Cay Bac districts, under contracts with processing companies.Huynh Quang Duc, deputy director of the province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the focus is on developing farmers’ linkages with each other and with companies.The province has also assisted co-operatives and co-operative groups to improve their capacity and efficiency in making coconut products for value chains, he said.It has successfully developed coconut growing areas meeting international organic standards and value chains for them, he said.There are 100 local companies that make high-value products and many export them, he added.The province has 47 coconut co-operative groups and 27 co-operatives, and plans to set up at least another 13 co-operatives by 2025.The Thoi Thanh Agriculture Co-operative in Thanh Phu district’s Thoi Thanh commune has nearly 120ha of organic coconut and sells 100,000 nuts to the Luong Quoi Coconut Co. Ltd a month.The province is developing five concentrated organic farming areas with a total of 1,500ha for harvesting mature nuts for their flesh and another of 20ha for young ones for milk.

Vietnamplus