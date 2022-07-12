Behaviors harming safety, security of stock market must be strictly punished





The resolution states that it will improve mechanisms and policies to develop a safe, healthy, efficient, and sustainable capital market to stabilize the macro-economy and maximize resources for socio-economic development; effectively restructure and improve the operational efficiency of the stock market and monetary market, ensuring the safety of the system; develop the stock market to become the main medium and long-term capital mobilization channel for the economy, continue to adjust the reasonable structure between the monetary market and the capital market, the stock market and the bond market.By the end of 2025, the country will strive to achieve some goals and targets according to the financial strategy and development strategy of the banking industry. Specifically, the stock market capitalization will reach 100 percent of GDP, and the outstanding debts in the bond market bonds will be at least 47 percent of GDP, of which the outstanding debt of corporate bonds will reach at least 20 percent of GDP.The Government assigned the Ministry of Finance, the State Bank of Vietnam, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Public Security, and relevant agencies according to their assigned functions and tasks to actively monitor the developments of the domestic and international capital and monetary markets to proactively and promptly implement measures to stabilize the market.The Government assigned the Ministry of Public Security to lead and coordinate with relevant ministries and sectors to promptly detect and strictly handle violations in the bond, stock, and monetary markets, making the market healthy, protecting the legitimate rights and interests of investors, ensuring a transparent, stable, safe, and sustainable stock market, contributing to the development of production and business, accelerating economic growth, and stabilizing the macro-economy; not criminalize civil and economic relations; direct functional units and forces to investigate and verify to strictly punish violations of the right people, with the right crimes in accordance with the law, ensuring a transparent, stable, and safe securities market, contributing to developing production and business, accelerating economic growth, and stabilizing the macro-economy; strictly handle violations, especially, acts of reporting false and inaccurate information, causing harms to market security and safety.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thuy Doan