Banks cut nearly VND12.24 trillion of interest for Covid-19-affected customers

SGGP
The State Bank of Vietnam said that the total amount of interest cut by 16 commercial banks committed to reducing interest rates and service fees for customers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic was more than VND12.23 trillion from July 15 to September 30, accounting for 59.36 percent of the commitment.
Accordingly, the highest amount of interest reduced by commercial banks was nearly VND4.9 trillion, and the lowest amount was about VND12 billion.

Specifically, Agribank is the commercial bank with the highest total interest reduction with more than VND4.88 trillion; Vietcombank slashed interest by more than VND1.97 trillion; BIDV lowered by above VND1.9 trillion; VietinBank cut by nearly VND1.42 trillion; MBBank trimmed VND602 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi

