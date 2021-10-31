Banks cut nearly VND12.24 trillion of interest for Covid-19-affected customers

Accordingly, the highest amount of interest reduced by commercial banks was nearly VND4.9 trillion, and the lowest amount was about VND12 billion.
Specifically, Agribank is the commercial bank with the highest total interest reduction with more than VND4.88 trillion; Vietcombank slashed interest by more than VND1.97 trillion; BIDV lowered by above VND1.9 trillion; VietinBank cut by nearly VND1.42 trillion; MBBank trimmed VND602 billion.
