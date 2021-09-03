Seven-month credit in HCMC rises 5.8 percent





The State Bank of Vietnam-HCMC Branch said that credit in the first months of the year in the city mainly flowed into export processing zones and industrial parks because export orders still posted optimistic growth. In addition, foreign enterprises still maintained their operations efficiently, so credit demand increased steadily. However, this group of customers mainly belongs to foreign banks in Vietnam.Accordingly, in the first seven months of this year, the credit growth rate of foreign banks was stable at 5.35 percent. In July alone, the credit growth of foreign banks in HCMC reached 2.2 percent, higher than the general credit growth in the area.Besides, credit into many business lines of essential goods, such as food, masks, and medical protective clothing for pandemic prevention, also grew positively.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi