SCB deploys locations to receive information related to corporate bonds

According to SCB, in recent days, SCB has conducted many receptions and dialogues with customers related to purchasing and selling corporate bonds throughout the system. To receive customers’ opinions timely, meet customers' requirements, and ensure compliance with the direction of the People's Committee of HCMC, SCB has arranged a location and personnel to be ready to record and respond to information related to corporate bonds introduced by SCB to customers at the above address.



As for other provinces and cities outside the area of HCMC, SCB's business units will be the focal point to receive and record customers' opinions and suggestions to transfer to the headquarters for summary and feedback, as well as a basis for SCB to work with relevant parties.



SCB is continuing to work with Tan Viet Securities Joint Stock Company (TVSI) and the bond issuer and report to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Public Security to present the legitimate requirements and recommendations of bond buyers to protect the legitimate rights and interests of customers.



SCB affirms that it is always ready to receive customers' opinions fully and orderly and commits to accompanying customers.



SCB also expects customers to continue to cooperate to protect their legitimate interests in accordance with the process and provisions of the law, contributing to ensuring security, social order, and safety.







By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha