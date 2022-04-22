Sacombank retrieves VND2.6 trillion of debt from FLC Group





At the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sacombank on April 22, answering shareholders about real estate loans and especially loans to FLC Group, Ms. Nguyen Duc Thach Diem, CEO of Sacombank, said that Sacombank currently lends over VND5 trillion ($218.53 million) to Bamboo Airways and FLC. These loans are all secured by stocks and many real estate projects of FLC in Quang Ninh and Hanoi.Regarding the loan to FLC, Mr. Duong Cong Minh, Chairman of Sacombank's Board of Directors, informed that the bank has now handled and recovered VND2.6 trillion out of VND3.2 trillion of loans from FLC Group, and FLC will repay the remaining loan within a month.According to Mr. Minh, these are actually good debts, but due to pressure from public opinion, the bank had to collect the debts early.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan