Reference exchange rate up VND5 on October 7

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at VND/US$23,422 on October 7, up VND5 from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is VND/US$24,115 and the floor rate VND/US$22,719.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:53 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at VND/US$23,735 and the selling rate at VND/US$24,015, both unchanged from the end of October 6.

Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged from the end of the previous day at VND/US$23,705 (buying) and VND/US$24,015 (selling).

