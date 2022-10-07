Reference exchange rate up VND5 on October 7

Illustrative photo



With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is VND/US$24,115 and the floor rate VND/US$22,719.

The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks stayed stable.At 8:53 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at VND/US$23,735 and the selling rate at VND/US$24,015, both unchanged from the end of October 6.Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged from the end of the previous day at VND/US$23,705 (buying) and VND/US$24,015 (selling).

Vietnamplus