Reference exchange rate up VND18 on Sept. 6





With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is VND23,942 per US dollar and the floor rate VND22,547 per US dollar.The opening-hour rates at commercial banks decreased.At 8.35 a.m., BIDV listed the buying rate at VND23,400 per US dollar and the selling rate at VND23,680 per US dollar, both down VND10 from the rates at the end of the previous session (September 5).Vietcombank listed the buying rate at VND23,370 per US dollar and the selling rate at VND23,680 per US dollar, unchanged from September 5.

VNA