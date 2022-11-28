Reference exchange rate down VND2 at week’s beginning

The daily reference exchange rate on November 28 is adjusted down VND2 from November 25. Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/-5 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,850 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,484 VND/USD.



The opening-hour rates at commercial banks slightly decreased.

At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,650 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,850 VND/USD, both down VND2 from the end of November 25.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,570 VND/USD (buying) and 24,840 VND/USD (selling).

During the previous week (November 21-25), the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend, ending the week down VND5 from Monday.

VNA