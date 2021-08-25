Reference exchange rate down VND14 on August 25

State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,151 VND/USD on August 25 (Photo: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND/US$23,845 and the floor rate VND/US$22,456.

The rates saw decreases at commercial banks.

At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at VND/US$22,685 and the selling rate at VND/US$22,915 down VND10 from August 24.

BIDV cut the buying rate by VND30 to VND22,695 and the selling rate by VND20 to VND/US$22,915 .

Vietinbank also reduced both rates by VND10, listing at VND/US$22,715 (buying) and VND/US$22,915 (selling)