Reference exchange rate down VND14 on August 25

VNA
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at VND/US$23,151 on August 25, down VND14 from the previous day.

Reference exchange rate down VND14 on August 25 ảnh 1 State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,151 VND/USD on August 25 (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND/US$23,845 and the floor rate VND/US$22,456.
The rates saw decreases at commercial banks.
At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at VND/US$22,685 and the selling rate at VND/US$22,915 down VND10 from August 24.
BIDV cut the buying rate by VND30 to VND22,695 and the selling rate by VND20 to VND/US$22,915 .
Vietinbank also reduced both rates by VND10, listing at VND/US$22,715  (buying) and VND/US$22,915 (selling)

