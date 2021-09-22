Interest rate cut not as expected

The leader of the State Bank of Vietnam–HCMC Branch said that people and businesses eligible for an interest rate reduction, extension, and postponement according to the provisions of Circular No.14/2021 can make requests to the lenders. In case they are refused, the borrower can send feedback to the SBV. However, according to many enterprises, submitting a complaint will negatively affect the credit relationship between them and commercial banks, so most enterprises do not complain.



Lending interest rate decreases by 1.55 percent compared to before Covid-19



The SBV Department of Credit for Economic Sectors said that since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the SBV had lowered interest rates three times in a row with a total reduction of 1.5-2 percent per annum for operating interest rates; reduced by 0.6-1 percent per annum for the ceiling interest rates for deposits with terms below six months; cut 1.5 percent per annum for the ceiling of short-term lending rates in priority areas, currently at 4.5 percent per annum. Accordingly, the lending interest rate has now decreased by a total of 1.55 percent per annum compared to before the pandemic.