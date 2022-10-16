HCMC monetary market, banking activities remain stable

Deposits of the banking system in HCMC maintain a positive growth rate month by month. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam - HCMC Branch, said that in the past week, negative information and rumors had a certain influence on people's psychology and depositors at Saigon Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SCB). Some customers have withdrawn their deposits before maturity, which directly affects their interests and creates negative sentiment on the market. However, SCB's activities have gradually been stabilizing. Banking transactions still take place normally, and deposit flow into SCB has also surged again.



This shows that people and businesses have felt assured and trusted in their relationship and use of services with banks. The monetary market and banking activities in the area continue to be stable. Specifically, deposits of the banking system in HCMC maintain a positive growth rate month by month.



According to Mr. Lenh, banking is an industry operating in the field of money and credit - a special business activity with strict regulations of the law to ensure safety and efficiency in operations, as well as protect the benefits of the bank's customers. Therefore, depositing money in a bank is not only a safe, low-risk investment channel to enjoy interest, but depositors can also be eligible to use maximum utility services and protect their legitimate rights and interests in any case.



Mr. Lenh also said that credit in HCMC has increased by 12.13 percent in the first nine months of 2022. Besides, business support activities have been implemented well. Specifically, the Bank-Business Connection Program in 2022 has disbursed nearly VND344.21 trillion to 28,303 borrowers with preferential interest rates of 6.5 percent per annum for short-term loans and 9.5 percent per annum for medium and long-term ones.







By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi