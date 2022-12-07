Dollar prices rebound to above VND24,000 at commercial banks

The SBV, on December 7, listed the reference exchange rate at VND23,660 per dollar, up VND2 after the previous flat session. The US dollar selling price at the SBV's Operations Center was unchanged from the previous session at VND23,840 per dollar, while the US dollar buying price was still temporarily left blank.While the reference exchange rate increased, at commercial banks, the US dollar selling price listed by many banks fell below VND24,000 in the morning of the same day.Specifically, Vietcombank bought dollars at VND23,700 and sold them at VND23,980, down VND200 compared to the end of the previous day. Similarly, ACB also quoted the US dollar price down by VND160, to VND23,740 for buying and VND23,980 for selling.However, at the end of the afternoon, commercial banks listed the US dollar selling price to over VND24,000.Specifically, at around 4:15 p.m. on December 7, Vietcombank listed the US dollar price at VND23,710 for buying and VND24,020 for selling, an increase of about VND10 in the buying rate and VND20 in the selling rate.At the same time, ACB also bought dollars at VND23,650 and sold them at VND24,200, recovering VND90 in the buying price and VND220 in the selling price compared to the morning.The US dollar price on the free market also decreased by VND30-40 compared to the previous day, trading at VND24,348 for buying and VND24,418 for selling.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi