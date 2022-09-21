Dollar exchange rates at commercial banks near VND24,000 per dollar





On the free market, the US dollars at foreign currency exchange agencies in Ho Chi Minh City were traded at VND24,050 per dollar for buying and VND24,150 per dollar for selling.In related news, while the global gold price continued to decline, the price of gold in Vietnam surged by VND200,000 per tael (1.2 ounces) compared to the previous day on September 20. Saigon Jewelry Company quoted SJC gold price at VND65.9 million per tael for buying and VND66.7 million per tael for selling, an increase of VND150,000 per tael in both buying and selling rates, at 4.30 p.m on the same day in HCMC.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi