Dollar exchange rates at commercial banks near VND24,000 per dollar

The VND/USD reference exchange rate, on September 20, was increased by VND6 per US dollar by the State Bank of Vietnam compared to the previous day, to be listed at VND23,301 per US dollar. The US dollar price at commercial banks also climbed by VND15-VND30 per US dollar.
On the free market, the US dollars at foreign currency exchange agencies in Ho Chi Minh City were traded at VND24,050 per dollar for buying and VND24,150 per dollar for selling.

In related news, while the global gold price continued to decline, the price of gold in Vietnam surged by VND200,000 per tael (1.2 ounces) compared to the previous day on September 20. Saigon Jewelry Company quoted SJC gold price at VND65.9 million per tael for buying and VND66.7 million per tael for selling, an increase of VND150,000 per tael in both buying and selling rates, at 4.30 p.m on the same day in HCMC. 

